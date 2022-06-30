West not adhere to serious, real talks

Speaking in response to a phone call from Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, on Thursday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi referred to numerous and official reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency that the Islamic Republic of Iran's nuclear program is completely transparent and has never deviated from the legal path."

He added, "Repeated accusations and repeated allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran during the talks indicate their political targeting in the negotiations' process."

The President said that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers unilateral sanctions as oppressive, illegal and unjust and is determined to defend its rights, adding, "All efforts should be directed towards the full lifting of sanctions with necessary guarantees in that regard.”

Raeisi stressed, "A lasting agreement requires the lifting of sanctions and the unconditional abandonment of baseless claims."

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Iranian president referred to Qatar hosting the FIFA World Cup, and announced Iran’s readiness to help hold the important sporting event as best as possible, especially cultural cooperation, along with economic support, with the aim of making a constructive impact.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar,, for his part, appreciated the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for his country, and said, "Doha supports Tehran's position in materializing its rights and advancing the talks, especially strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation, and welcomes Iran’s initiatives for better holding of the World Cup in Qatar.”

