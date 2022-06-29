What happened in first day of Doha talks

Negotiations have been pursued focusing on the "specialized dimensions" of each of the groups discussed, according to Nour News.

The Tuesday talks were only held between the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and the EU coordinator of the talks Enrique Mora.

Bagheri and Mora have held their talks and then the EU diplomat will convey his words to Robert Malley in the form of shuttle diplomacy.

Tehran has previously announced that no direct talks would be held with the United States in the new round of negotiations.

