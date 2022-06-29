  1. Politics
Jun 29, 2022, 11:38 AM

What happened in first day of Doha talks

What happened in first day of Doha talks

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – An Iranian news source close to the country's Supreme National Security Council reported that on the first day of the Doha talks, the discussions on the remaining issues were followed by a technical approach with seriousness.

Negotiations have been pursued focusing on the "specialized dimensions" of each of the groups discussed, according to Nour News.

The Tuesday talks were only held between the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and the EU coordinator of the talks Enrique Mora.

Bagheri and Mora have held their talks and then the EU diplomat will convey his words to Robert Malley in the form of shuttle diplomacy.

Tehran has previously announced that no direct talks would be held with the United States in the new round of negotiations.

MP

News Code 188557
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188557/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News