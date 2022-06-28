Qatar welcomes hosting Iran-US indirect talks

Qatar welcomes hosting a round of indirect talks between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran in Doha this week under the auspices of the European Union coordinator, the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the Stet of Qatar's full readiness to provide the environment that will help all parties achieve a successful dialogue, the statement follows.

The Ministry expresses the State of Qatar's hope that the round of indirect talks will be culminated in positive results that contribute to the revival of the nuclear deal signed in 2015, thereby supporting and strengthening security, stability and peace in the region and opening up new prospects for wider regional cooperation and dialogue with the Islamic Republic of Iran, it adds.

