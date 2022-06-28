  1. Politics
Jun 28, 2022, 1:56 PM

Qatar's Foreign Ministry:

Qatar welcomes hosting Iran-US indirect talks

Qatar welcomes hosting Iran-US indirect talks

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – Issuing a statement on Tuesday, the foreign ministry of Qatar expressed hope over the success of the talks in reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

Qatar welcomes hosting a round of indirect talks between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran in Doha this week under the auspices of the European Union coordinator, the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the Stet of Qatar's full readiness to provide the environment that will help all parties achieve a successful dialogue, the statement follows.

The Ministry expresses the State of Qatar's hope that the round of indirect talks will be culminated in positive results that contribute to the revival of the nuclear deal signed in 2015, thereby supporting and strengthening security, stability and peace in the region and opening up new prospects for wider regional cooperation and dialogue with the Islamic Republic of Iran, it adds.

MP

News Code 188519
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188519/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News