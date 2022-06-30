Iranian, Qatari FMs discuss ties, intl. issues

The two sides discussed Tehran-Doha bilateral ties, as well as several regional and international issues including the nuclear deal, according to Qatari sources.

No further details have been published yet.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani also held a meeting with the Qatari foreign minister yesterday and appreciated Qatar's constructive role in the regional and international arenas.

"hosting new round of talks is a sign of Qatar's goodwill in promoting dialogue and interaction," Bagheri Kani said.

After a several-month of pause in the Vienna talks, the negotiations resumed in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday.

