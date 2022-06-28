EU spokesman says Vienna talks may go on after Doha talks

"Let us see what will be the outcome of the proximity talks in Doha and then we hope it will be possible to gather very quickly for the continuation of talks in Vienna," the EU spokesperson Peter Stano said in a press conference in Brussels on Tuesday, according to Kuwaiti Kuna news agency.

Stano pointed out that the indirect talks between Iran and the United States ongoing on Tuesday in the Qatari capital of Doha were facilitated by the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell after his recent visit to Tehran.

The top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani has traveled to the Qatari capital of Doha and held talks with the EU coordinator of the talks Enrique Mora, who will convey Iran's demands to the US representative Robery Malley who will meet with Mora next.

