Doha talks end after two days

The two-day meeting between Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's lead negotiator, with Enrique Mora, the EU's deputy foreign policy chief in Qatar's Doha ended on Wednesday.

During this round of talks in Doha, which were held in an indirect format between Iran and the United States with the European Union playing a mediating and message-conveying role, Iran reaffirmed the need to reach a lasting agreement, informed sources told the Iranian Tasnim news agency.

What has prevented this round of talks from concluding is the American side's insistence on the text of its proposal in Vienna talks round 7 which does not include "guarantees for Iran's economic benefits." In fact, Washington is seeking to revive the JCPOA to limit Iran program without economic benefits for Tehran.

Due to the weakness of the Biden administration and its inability to make a final decision, the revival of the nuclear deal, which merely only the US to accept Iran's red line in terms of economic benefit from the revival of the deal, has left the Doha talks with no effect on breaking the stalemate.

Enrique mora has also reportedly criticized the approach adopted by the US for not trying to revive the nuclear deal.

