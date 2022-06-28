Iran, US indirect talks on removal of sanctions kick off

Ali Bagheri Kani, the deputy foreign minister, from Iran and Robert Malley, the US special envoy for Iran affairs, representing the American side have held their indirect talks as mediated by Enrique Mora, the deputy EU foreign policy chief in Doha.

Bagheri and Mora have held their talks and then the EU diplomat will convey his words to Robert Malley in the form of shuttle diplomacy.

Iran does not directly talk with the US as it is no longer a JCPOA participant after its illegitimate withdrawal from the deal in May 2018.

Earlier today, the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV English Twitter account reported that the US has agreed to remove the IRGC from its blacklist.

KI