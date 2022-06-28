Iran, Qatar diplomats hold bilateral meetings in Doha

Bagheri and Ahmad Hassen Al-Hammadi discussed a number of Tehran-Doha bilateral issues, as well as the upcoming nuclear talks during the meeting.

Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Qatari Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs, also attended the meeting, according to Al Raya.

Ali Bagheri Kani arrived in the Qatari capital on Tuesday.

Doha is set to host a new round of talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal and the removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

Former Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman on Monday announced that no direct talks will take place between Iran and the American side in Doha.

He also stated that the negotiations will not include the nuclear issue and only the matters of dispute will be discussed.

Nothing will be added or reduced from what has already been agreed on in Vienna, he added.

