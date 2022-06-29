Iran FM spokesman says Doha talks have not ended

In response to a question put forward by reporters about a report published earlier today by Iranain media outlet on the end of the Doha negotiations, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said, "The two-day talks have not yet ended and another meeting will be held this evening between Dr. Bagheri, the lead negotiator of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Enrique Mora, the European coordinator of the talks."

The spokesman added, "The talks in Doha were planned for two days from the beginning, and during yesterday's and today's consultations the parties exchanged their proposals and views on the remaining issues."

"The two-day Doha talks are being held in a professional and serious environment," Kanani stressed.

