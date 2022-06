Iran's U-17 Greco-Roman junior wrestling team won a gold medal and a silver on the final day of the Asian Championships, finishing the competition in the second place with 2 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze in total.

The competitions were held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan won the championship with 182 points and Kazakhstan stood in third place with 170 after Iran with 174 points.

