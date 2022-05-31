Two Iranian Greco-Roman stars maintain top spot in world

The UWW has released the newest Greco-Roman rankings after the four continental championships that were held over the last three months.

An Olympic and World title in the same year had propelled Mohammadreza Geraei (IRI) to the top spot at 67kg and he continues to maintain it with 98000 points. He has since not competed but it is mathematically not possible to remove him from the top, the source reports.

Tokyo bronze and world champion Mohammadhadi Saravi (IRI) continues to maintain his top spot with 79200 points while silver medalist Alex Szoke (HUN) is second with 60000 points. Olympic champion Musa Evloe (RWF) comes in at the third spot with 51000 points, it adds.

