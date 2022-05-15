Iran wrestlers Rostami, Badkan win 2 gold medals in Bulgaria

Two Iranian wrestlers Mohammad Reza Rostami and Hamidreza Badkan have collected two gold medals at the Petko Sirakov - Ivan Iliev U23 International Wrestling Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Rostami defeated an opponent from Turkey in the final match of the 72 kg to win a gold medal for Iran.

Meanwhile, in the 87 kg weight category, another Iranian representative Badkan defeated also a wrestler from Turkey to snatch another gold medal for Iran.

Moreover, in the 60 kg, Omid Arami and Amir Reza Dehbozorgi have advanced to the final matches to have the chance to grab other gold medals for Iran.

Furthermore, Mohammad Hossein Azarm also from the Iranian team has advanced to the final match of the 72 kg category.

Morteza Al-Ghouthi in 97 kg has won a silver medal for Iran while Alireza Hassanvand has won a bronze medal in the 130 kg for Iran.

The Petko Sirakov - Ivan Iliev U23 International Wrestling Cup began on May 12 in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia and will run through May 15.

