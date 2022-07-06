Iran youth Greco-Roman wrestlers become Asia champions

The Asian Greco-Roman wrestling championships finished in Manama, Bahrain on Wednesday and the young Iranian wrestlers became champions.

Iran's national youth wrestling team won seven gold, one silver and two bronze medals to finish in the first place.

Seyed Arash Negahdari in 55 kg, Ahmad Reza Mohsennejad in 60 kg, Iman Mohammadi in 63 kg, Seyed Daniel Sohrabi at 67 kg, Amir Abdi weighed at 72 kg, Alireza Mohmedi at 82 kg, Fardin Hedayati at 130 kg won the gold medal medals for Iran while Masoud Kavoosi in 77 kg grabbed the only silver medal, and Ali Abedi Darzi won the bronze medal at 87 kg and Amir Reza Akbari at 97 kg.

Iran won the championship with 225 points, whicle Kazakhstan with 175 points and Kyrgyzstan with 155 points, came in second and third places, respectively.

KI