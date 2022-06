Iran had participated in the 2022 Bolat Turlykhanov Cup in Kazakhstan with 12 wrestlers in 9 different weight categories.

At the end of the competitions, the Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team won the tile after winning 4 gold medals, 4 silvers medals and 2 bronze medals.

The Iranian team came first with 185 points, followed by Kazakhstan with 165 and Uzbekistan with 108 points, respectively.

