Iran freestyle wrestling team crowned Asian champions

Rahman Amouzad (65 kg) and Ali Savadkoohi (79 kg) and Mohammad Hossein Mohammadian (97) kg reached the final match at the Asian Wrestling Championships which is underway in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Mohammad Mehdi Yeganeh Jafari (70 kg) is present in the ranking match.

On Saturday, Rahman Amouzad defeated his Indian opponent 3-1 in the final match and that was the first gold for the Iranian team in this Asian competition.

Ali Savadkoohi also defeated his Indian rival 9-9 and grabbed the second gold medal for Iran.

Mohammad Hossein Mohammadian defeated his Mongolian opponent 11-0 in the final of the Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championship and won the third gold medal for the country.

The Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team became the vice-champion in the Asian competitions.

RHM/