Iranian wrestlers rank 1st in Italian Cup

The athletes have bagged seven gold, two silver, and one bronze medal in the event.
The sixth training camp of the Greco-Roman youth wrestling team kicked off on June 3 and will be underway until June 14.
AMK/5512002
TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers have ranked first in the Italian tournament held in Sassari City Matteo Pellicone Memorial, Italy.
The athletes have bagged seven gold, two silver, and one bronze medal in the event.
The sixth training camp of the Greco-Roman youth wrestling team kicked off on June 3 and will be underway until June 14.
AMK/5512002
Your Comment