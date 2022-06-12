  1. Sports
Jun 12, 2022, 11:00 AM

Iranian wrestlers rank 1st in Italian Cup

Iranian wrestlers rank 1st in Italian Cup

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers have ranked first in the Italian tournament held in Sassari City Matteo Pellicone Memorial, Italy.

The athletes have bagged seven gold, two silver, and one bronze medal in the event.

The sixth training camp of the Greco-Roman youth wrestling team kicked off on June 3 and will be underway until June 14.

AMK/5512002

News Code 187852
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187852/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News