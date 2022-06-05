Iran freestyle wrestlers grab two medals at Turlykhanov Cup

Medal winners for Iran included Amirhossein Zare (gold, 125kg) and Amirhossein Firouzpour (silver, 97kg).

The International Wrestling Championship of the Turlykhanov Cup is being held on June 2-5, 2022, in Kazakhstan’s Almaty.

Earlier, the Iranian Greco-Roman team managed to finish champion with four gold, four silver, and two bronze medals at the International Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships of the Turlykhanov Cup in Kazakhstan.

Medal winners for Iran included Pouya Dadmarz (gold, 55kg), Alireza Nejati (gold, 60kg), Mohammadreza Garaei (gold, 72kg) and Ramin Taheri (gold, 87kg), Pouya Naserpour (silver, 60kg), Pejman Poshtam (silver, 82kg), Mehdi Fallah (silver, 97kg), Amin Mirzazadeh (silver, 130kg), Mohammadreza Mokhtari (bronze, 77kg) and Aliakbar Yousefi (bronze, 130kg).

The Iranian team became first with 185 points, followed by Kazakhstan with 165 and Uzbekistan with 108 points, respectively.

