Armed attack in Afghanistan Mazār-i-Sharīf leaves casualties

Aljazeera has reported citing a security sources in Afghanistan that several people were killed or wounded in an armed attack at Mazār-i-Sharīf airport in Afghanistan on Sunday afternoon.

No further details have been published about the armed struggle yet.

An informed security source told Al-Jazeera television that "Several people were killed and wounded in an armed attack on a bus carrying employees at Mazar-i-Sharif airport in northern Afghanistan."

According to local Afghan media reports, the Taliban security commander in Balkh province said that the shooting of "unknown gunmen" at a car carrying airport staff left "2 dead and 6 wounded."

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the 10th district of Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province in northern Afghanistan, on the way back to their houses.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The today's attack come a day when media reports from Afghanistan said yesterday (Saturday) that six people were killed and two more were wounded in an explosion in the capital Kabul.

