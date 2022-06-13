Blast in factory in southwest Iran leaves dozens injured

A large explosion on Monday afternoon at Firouzabad sodium carbonate factory in Firoozabad city in the Fars Province has left dozens of people injured.

Hossein Darvishi, Managing Director of the Red Crescent of Fars Province said that as many as 72 people were injured in the blast and the roads nearby are closed because of the spread of poisonous gas as a result of the blast.

Director General of Crisis Management of Fars Province has said that the explosion occurred due to the leak of one of the ammonia tanks of Kaveh sodium carbonate factory in Firouzabad city.

The Fars Red Crescent director said that the injured are transferred to the hospital and are being treated there, while saying that no one has been reported killed yet.

