Iran MPs approve FTA bill with Eurasia in principle

On Sunday, the parliament reviewed its Economic Commission's report on the bill for the free trade agreement, and the lawmakers ratified the bill in principle.

According to the bill, the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Iran and the EAEU and its member states includes a preamble, 147 articles, and 6 annexes, as well as authorization for the exchange of documents.

Iran and EAEU reached a preferential trade agreement in 2018, which came into effect on October 27, 2019. The union previously signed an interim agreement on free trade with Iran on March 14, 2022.

The volume of trade between Iran and the EAEU increased by 11% in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

The EAEU is an intergovernmental economic association comprising Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia.

