Israeli army martyr at least 22 people across the Gaza Strip

Israeli forces have martyred at least 32 more Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

A strike on a school housing displaced people in Gaza City martyred at least eight people, including three children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, according to Euronews. The Civil Defence had earlier said four children were among those martyred.

A strike on a home in the central city of Deir al-Balah late on Saturday martyred at least eight people, including three women and two children, according to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which received the bodies. Another six people were killed in separate strikes on Sunday, according to local hospitals.

The overall death toll from Israel’s onslaught since last year has risen to 45,259 with 107,627 others injured.

MNA