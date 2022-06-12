  1. World
Jun 12, 2022, 10:23 AM

Several explosions hit three provinces of Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Local Afghan sources reported two blasts in the country's provinces of Badakhshan and Kunduz and Kunar.

Local sources reported that the vehicle of Taliban forces was targeted with a mine.

Taliban's motorcycle was targeted in the Fayzabad district of Badakhshan province, according to Tolo News.

Moments later, the sources added that another explosion hit an exchange market in the third district of Kunduz province.

The third explosion occured in the Kunar region, according to the news.

News sources reported that 4 civilians were injured during the blasts.

No groups or individuals have claimed responsibility for the attacks and no details on the possible casualties have been published.

The Taliban has not yet commented on the incident.

