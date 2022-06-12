3 blasts across Afghanistan leave 11 killed or injured

According to Al-Arabiya, at least one Taliban militant was killed and 10 others, including six civilians, were injured in three simultaneous bombings in Badakhshan, Kunduz and Kunar provinces in northern and eastern Afghanistan.

Local sources in Kunar province said that a Taliban military vehicle was targeted by a magnetic bomb near the Asadabad police station in the provincial capital on Sunday morning.

According to informed sources in northeastern Kunar province, a Taliban militant was killed and six others, including two civilians, were wounded in the blast.

Abdul Haq Haqqani, Taliban security commander in Kunar province, confirmed that one of their forces was killed and four others were wounded in the blast.

The injured are said to have been taken to Asadabad Hospital. Also, the health condition of 2 of them has been reported to be critical.

At the same time, local sources in Kunduz province reported an explosion in the second-hand market Sarai Sarafi, in the third district of Kunduz city, and announced that 4 civilians were injured in the explosion.

Moreover, according to the BBC, in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, a Taliban vehicle was targeted by a roadside bomb in the Kerry district of Faizabad, the capital of the province.

According to Afghanistan's AVA news agency, local officials confirmed the news that a car carrying Taliban forces in Badakhshan was hit by a roadside bomb, saying that their forces were not injured in the incident, but a child suffered monor injuries.

KI/5512747