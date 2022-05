Eyewitnesses say the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device that targeted a Taliban security checkpoint.

Further information on the blast is not released yet and the number of possible casualties is yet unknown.

No groups or individuals have claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Local media in Afghanistan last week reported an explosion at a mosque in Kabul on Wednesday after three reported explosions in Mazār-e Sharīf in the north of the country.

