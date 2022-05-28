Contradictory reports on Taliban defense min. assassination

Afghanistan's Ofoq News Agency quoted some news sources as saying that the Afghan Taliban's Acting Minister of Defense Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob survived the suicide attack that took place on Saturday, but some of his companions have been killed.

Meanwhile, the Taliban Ministry of Defense announced in a statement that Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid in his trip to Nangarhar province paid visits to some districts in the province.

A few days ago, the National Liberation of Afghanistan claimed that a number of Taliban officials had been killed and that Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob had been "severely wounded" in an attack in Kabul.

On the other hand, there are rumors about the Haqqani network trying to arrest or assassinate Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob in Nangarhar.

However, a video has been posted on social media in which the Taliban's Acting Minister of Defense Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob is said to have left the scene after what appeared to be a security incident in Nangarhar.

aliban Deputy Spokesman Inamullah Samangani denied these rumors in an interview with the correspondent of the Afghan Voice Agency (AVA). He denied the assassination attempt on the acting Minister of Defense, calling it a baseless rumor.

