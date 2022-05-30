Taliban delegation to visit Iran for talks on Afghan refugees

Iranian Deputy Ambassador to Kabul Seyyed Hassan Mortazavi met and held talks with Taliban's Refugee Minister Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani in the Afghan capital of Kabul to discuss bilateral ties and the upcoming visit of the Taliban delegation to Iran.

During the meeting, Mortazavi stated Iran has hosted a large number of new Afghan immigrants due to the latest situation in Afghanistan and this issue requires coordination with the Afghan governing body.

After the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, some administrative problems have been created for the working process of Afghan refugees in Iran, he said, adding that the two sides decided to cooperate with each other jointly towards resolving problems facing Afghan refugees in Iran.

As previously announced, a delegation from Afghanistan will depart to Iran to follow up the process of solving problems facing Afghan refugees in Iran, Iran’s deputy ambassador emphasized.

In recent months, a large number of Afghan citizens have migrated to Iran, most of whom have come to Iran illegally and now the Ministry of Interior has been trying to solve some problems by launching a census special of foreign nationals.

MA/FNA14010309000137