President of Tajikistan to visit Tehran tomorrow

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will travel to Tehran tomorrow, Sunday, at the head of a high-level political-economic delegation at the official invitation of Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, the president of Iran.

The two-day visit will include a formal welcoming ceremony, bilateral talks between the two presidents and consultations between the two countries' high-level delegations, the signing of several documents on economic, scientific, political and cultural cooperation, and a press conference between the two presidents.

The visit will come after the Iranian President traveled to Dushanbe at the invitation of his Tajik counterpart to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), during which 8 cooperation documents between Iran and Tajikistan were signed by the officials of the two countries. Also on that trip, after 15 years, Iran's application for full membership in the SCO was finally accepted.

KI/