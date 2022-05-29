  1. Politics
May 29, 2022, 8:52 AM

Tajik deputy FM:

Tajikistan ready to further develop relations with Iran

Tajikistan ready to further develop relations with Iran

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – In a meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister, the Tajik Deputy Foreign Minister voiced the country's readiness to further develop relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Muzaffar Huseynzoda met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday. 

Referring to the visit of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to Tehran on Sunday, Amir-Abdollahian said that the upcoming visit of Tajikistan’s president to Tehran is of paramount importance for developing relations in different fields between the two countries.

He also added that the two countries share many commonalities, including cultural ones, and this provides ground for the further development of their relations.

Huseynzoda, for his part, said that Tajikistan is ready to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields. 

During the meeting, the latest issues of bilateral relations and the latest follow-ups and understandings reached during the Iranian President's visit to Tajikistan last year were discussed.

ZZ/FNA14010307001112

News Code 187297
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187297/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News