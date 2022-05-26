Inclusive gov. necessary for stability in Afghanistan

Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) secretary Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhan made the remarks in a meeting with National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Ajit Kumar Doval KC in Tajikistan capital of Dushanba on Thursday.

Shamkhani arrived in Tajikistan on Thursday to take part in the Regional Security Dialogue which is slated to be held in Dushanbe on Friday.

In the meeting with the Indian official, Shamkhani said "Developments in Afghanistan, given its direct impact on regional security, is one of the main issues that should be constantly on the agenda of regional talks."

He said the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of different ethnic and religious groups in the country is a prerequisite for the creation of lasting stability in Afghanistan.

Referring to the previous agreements between the two countries of Iran and India to send Indian goods to Afghanistan through Iran's Chabahar port, the SNSC secretary said that there is a long way to go to reach the favorable conditions in that regard and the existing obstacles should be removed through intensified efforts.

Shamkhani said that the shared stances of Iran and India on many regional and international issues is a significant opportunity to develop economic and trade relations, adding that economic exchanges between Iran and India could reach $ 30 billion from the current unacceptable level in a matter of five years.

The top Indian security official, for his part, said that the massive volume of American weapons left in Afghanistan, part of which has fallen into the hands of terrorists, pose real threats to Afghan neighbors.

Doval said that the the terrorists are operating freely in Afghanistan, stressing the need for formation of an inclusive government in the impoverished country.

He also called on the international community to consider sending immediate food and medical aid to the people of the country.

He said that accountability, which is the first condition to establish a government in a country, is very weak in Afghanistan.

He described the issue of Afghan refugees as a very important issue that needs the serious attention of the country's neighbors.

The top Indian security official stressed the need to activate economic, trade and transit capacities between the two countries and said that the progress of activities in Chabahar port is not at favorable level, stressing the need to work together to get out of the current situation, which, in turn, can play an effective role in activating the North-South corridor.

KI/5500036