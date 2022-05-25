  1. Politics
May 25, 2022, 11:59 PM

Shamkhani to attend Regional Security Dialogue meeting

Shamkhani to attend Regional Security Dialogue meeting

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) secretary Admiral Ali Shamkhani is scheduled to attend the 4th meeting of the Regional Security Dialogue which is slated to be held in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on Friday.

Iranian, Russian, Chinese, Indian, Tajik, Uzbek, Kyrgyz, Turkmen and Kazakh officials will attend the meeting to discuss Afghanistan developments.

Shamkhani is scheduled to meet with several of his counterparts on the sidelines of the meeting to discuss regional and international issues, as well as bilateral relations.

Initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran, the first two editions of the meeting were held in Tehran. India hosted the 3rd edition of the meeting.

MP/FNA14010304000652

News Code 187196
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187196/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News