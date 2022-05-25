Shamkhani to attend Regional Security Dialogue meeting

Iranian, Russian, Chinese, Indian, Tajik, Uzbek, Kyrgyz, Turkmen and Kazakh officials will attend the meeting to discuss Afghanistan developments.

Shamkhani is scheduled to meet with several of his counterparts on the sidelines of the meeting to discuss regional and international issues, as well as bilateral relations.

Initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran, the first two editions of the meeting were held in Tehran. India hosted the 3rd edition of the meeting.

