Iran urges states to help Afghanistan form inclusive govt.

Speaking at the 4th meeting of Regional Security Dialogue Dushanbe capital of Tajikistan on Friday, Ali Shamkhani stated that all regional countries are responsible for helping Afghanistan to form an inclusive government in this country.

The 4th meeting of Regional Security Dialogue kicked off in Tajik capital of Dushanbe on Friday with the participation of representatives of countries including Iran, Russia, India, China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Secretary of Tajikistan’s National Security Council Nasrullo Mahmudzoda was the first speaker who thanked senior officials of countries who participated in the meeting and stated that political, social, security and economic situation in Afghanistan is very critical and development of terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking, as a public threat, has caused great concern to the neighbors of this country and other countries in the region.

Emphasizing the common responsibility of the region to help Afghanistan form an inclusive government with the presence of representatives of ethnic and political groups in Afghanistan, he added that establishing security belt around the country and international effort to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan are the very important priorities that this meeting can help realization of its objectives considerably.

In this meeting, senior national security officials of participating countries at the meeting expressed their views on the very sensitive situation in Afghanistan and the mechanisms that should be adopted to get rid of Afghanistan from the current instability.

Issues such as the need to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan, responsibility of Taliban as the current governing body to prevent terrorist groups from operating and threatening security of Afghanistan's neighbors, countering drug trafficking and providing immediate humanitarian assistance to the people of this country were of the main topics emphasized by participants in this meeting.

