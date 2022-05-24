  1. Sports
May 24, 2022, 5:30 PM

Iran learns rivals at AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – The national Iranian U17 football team has learned its rivals at the AFC U17 Asian Cup Bahrain 2023 Qualifiers on Tuesday.

The national Iranian U17 football team is drawn in Group I along with the teams of Hong Kong, Kyrgyz Republic (host) and Laos.

The tournament will be held in Saudi Arabia and the winners will qualify for the AFC boys U17 Asian Cup, which is going to be held in Bahrain in 2023.

All 44 participating nations were divided into 10 centralised qualifying groups, six of which will feature four teams, while four groups will include five sides.

The 10 group winners and five best second-placed teams will join Bahrain in the Finals. The dates are yet to be decided.

The groupings are as follows according to sports media:

Group A: Japan, Jordan (H), Syria, Philippines, Turkmenistan.

Group B: Indonesia (H), Malaysia, Palestine, Guam, UAE.

Group C: Oman (H), Iraq, Qatar, Lebanon, Bahrain.

Group D: India, Saudi Arabia (H), Myanmar, Maldives, Kuwait.

Group E: Yemen, Bangladesh (H), Singapore, Bhutan.

Group F: Thailand, Vietnam (H), Chinese Taipei, Nepal.

Group G: Australia (H), China PR, Cambodia, N. Mariana Islands.

Group H: Tajikistan (H), Afghanistan, Timor-Leste, Mongolia.

Group I: IR Iran, Hong Kong, Kyrgyz Republic (H), Laos.

Group J: Korea Republic, Brunei Darussalam, Uzbekistan (H), Sri Lanka.

