In recent days, many incidents such as the explosion and large-scale fire at the port of Haifa have taken place in the Occupied Lands of Palestine.

Following the recent explosion in Israel Shipyards in Haifa port and fire in a food factory in Occupied Lands, media sources reported on Saturday that an explosion has occurred in an Israeli building materials company.

Tambour is a Zionist company engaged in the manufacture of paint, coatings, and construction materials.

