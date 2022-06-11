Massive fire breaks out at bus station in Occupied Lands

The fire occurred at a bus station in the Northern city of Safed in occupied territories, the sources reported.

According to the Zionist sources, 18 buses were completely burnt and destroyed by fire.

Based on the reports, rescuers and firefighters arrived at the scene after receiving the report and extinguished the fire.

Zionist sources claimed the fire had no casualties noting that the cause of the accident has not been determined yet.

The report comes as media reported on Wednesday that a wood factory in the north of the Occupied Territories and a canteen belonging to the Israeli army caught fire.

