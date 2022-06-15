  1. World
Massive fire reported in Haifa refinery

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – Local sources in occupied Palestinian lands under the control of Zionist regime of Israel reported Wednesday a big fire at a refinery in the port of Haifa.

According to reports, the fire could be seen from far away at the facility as plumes of smoke are rising in the sky and thick smoke has polluted the entire area.

Meanwhile the Israeli regime media have claimed that fire was caused by a malfunction in one of the Haifa refinery's sections and it was put out in minutes. 

Occurrences of incidents of this kind have increased in the occupied lands while the Islamic Resistance groups are active operating deep inside the Israeli regime.

In one of the latest cases in Haifa, a fuel depot at the Sonol oil facility in the Shemen region of Haifa caught fire on May 25.

