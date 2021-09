On Saturday evening, an explosion was heard in the Caesar Hotel in Eilat, in the southernmost part of the Occupied Lands of Palestine.

According to the reports fire and Rescue Department forces were dispatched to the scene.

The Zionist sources claimed that no one was injured in the explosion at the Caesar Hotel and that the hotel was not in danger.

Zionist media avoided providing further details or additional reports on the blast.



