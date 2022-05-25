Fire breaks out in fuel depot in Haifa

The fuel depot is one of the fuel depots at the Sonol oil facility in the Shemen region of Haifa, which is also close to residential areas, according to the reports.

Rescue forces and firefighters are preventing the fire from spreading.

The report added that such incidents occur in Haifa almost every day, adding that the Zionist regime officials need to make a plan to close fuel debpots near residential areas.

The cause of the incident and the number of possible casualties are not yet announced.

This is the second time in a month that a fuel depot in the port city of Haifa catches fire.

As reported by the Zionist regime media outlets in early May, a fire broke out in the “Kiriat Haim” warehouse in Haifa.

MP/FNA14010304000838