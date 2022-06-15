Iran dealt heavy blow to Israel: former IRGC cmdr.

"The Zionist regime and its officials know what blows they have received from the Islamic Republic so far, while the regime continues to receive more hard hits," said Gen. Jafari in an interview with Tasnim news agency on Wednesday.

He added that the losses inflicted on the Israeli regime have been carried out by the Islamic resistance, in the region and in different countries or even within the occupied territories.

He also pointed out that the Islamic Republic cannot explain many of the hard hits it inflicts on the regime in detail and keep them as a secret.

"We and the Resistance Front much heavier losses on the occupying regime both before and after the martyrdom of Martyr Sayyad Khodaei, but we cannot go into details," Maj. Gen. Jafari further explained.

Meanwhile, the former IRGC commander said that enemies try to link some incidents occurring inside Iran to themselves in a psychological campaign, while they know very well those incidents were not their work.

