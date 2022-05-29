  1. World
May 29, 2022, 9:44 AM

At least 30 Palestinians injured in Zionists' attacks

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – News sources reported on early Sunday that at least 30 Palestinian citizens were left wounded after the Israeli regime's forces attacked Qalqilya city in the south of Nablus.

The Zionists used plastic bullets and tear gas against Palestinians during the brutal attack, Anadolu Agency reported on Sunday. 

A group of Zionist settlers also raided the house of a Palestinian around the same area and set his house on fire.

Zionist forces on Sunday morning also raided Al Aqsa Mosque and besieged the worshipers.

Fierce clashes also broke out between the Zionists and the Palestinians after the Israeli regime attacked a camp in Bethlehem, on the West Bank.

This is while the Zionists are going to launch a flag march today.

The flag march is an insulting ceremony and marks a day in 1967 when the Zionist occupiers were able to completely occupy Quds.

Palestinian resistance groups have warned the Zionist regime not to hold the ceremony.

Last night, Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement, issued a stern warning against holding a flag march.

