Iran beat Kyrgyzstan 8-1 in AFC Futsal Cup qualifiers

In the last match of preliminary stage of Asian Futsal Cup, Iran’s national futsal team played against the host team of Kyrgyzstan at 18:30 in Gazprom Hall of the capital Bishkek and could trounce Kyrgyzstan with spectacular victory of 8-1 and advanced to the final stage of these competitions.

Iran's national futsal team won its first match in the Asian Championship qualifiers against the Maldives 17-0 on Sunday.

In its second match, Iran's national futsal team gained a decisive victory against the team of Turkmenistan in the Asian Championship qualifiers on Monday.

