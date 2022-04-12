  1. Sports
Apr 12, 2022, 9:27 PM

Iran beat Kyrgyzstan 8-1 in AFC Futsal Cup qualifiers

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – Iran’s national futsal team defeated Kyrgyzstan in the last match of the qualifying round of Asian Cup on Tuesday and advanced to the final round of the competitions.

In the last match of preliminary stage of Asian Futsal Cup, Iran’s national futsal team played against the host team of Kyrgyzstan at 18:30 in Gazprom Hall of the capital Bishkek and could trounce Kyrgyzstan with spectacular victory of 8-1 and advanced to the final stage of these competitions.

Iran's national futsal team won its first match in the Asian Championship qualifiers against the Maldives 17-0 on Sunday.

In its second match, Iran's national futsal team gained a decisive victory against the team of Turkmenistan in the Asian Championship qualifiers on Monday.

