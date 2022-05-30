Persepolis defeats Shahr Khodro 2-1 in in Matchday 29 of IPL

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Persepolis football team defeated rock-bottom Shahr Khodro 2-1 in the penultimate week of Iran Professional League (IPL) Sunday night.

Ali Nemati scored Persepolis’s first goal with a header in the 23rd minute but Mohammadebrahim Reza-Zadeh equalized the match in the 54th minute.

Five minutes later Persepolis midfielder Siamak Nemati scored the winner in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Mashhad based football club Shahr Khodro were relegated from Iran Professional League.