Iran wins Turkmenistan 3-0 in AFC Futsal Cup qualifiers

Iran's national men's futsal team won Turkmenistan 3-0 in its second match in the Asian Championship qualifiers on Monday.

The Iranian squad trounced the team of Maldives in its first match on Sunday 17-0.

Qualifiers for the Futsal Asian Cup in the central and south Asian region are being held in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, while Thailand hosts the qualifiers in the east and ASEAN regions and the United Arab Emirates hosts the competitions in the west of Asia.

With today's win against Turkmenistan, Iran has secured a place in the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, which will be held in Kuwait in late September.

A total of 15 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament, excluding Kuwait - who automatically qualified as a host.

