Tayebi scored in a match against Córdoba in the minutes of four and 24, beating the team 5-4.

His countryman Moslem Oladghobad could not find the back of the net in the game.

At present, AE Palma Futsal ranks third in the table while Barça is the top-flight team.

Associació Esportiva Palma de Mallorca Fútbol Sala, founded in 1998, is a futsal club based in Palma de Mallorca, the city of the autonomous community of the Balearic Islands.

