Iran's national futsal team, which has gone to Thailand to participate in the 6-nation tournament played against Finland in its first game on Sunday and won 2-1.

The Iranian team, which is preparing for the Asian Futsal Cup, will face Vietnam on Tuesday in its second game in the Thailand tournament.

The next Asian Futsal Cup will be held in Kuwait. Led by legend player Vahid Shamsaei, Iran is the most decorated team in the Asian competitions with 12 wining titles.

MNA