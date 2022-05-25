Iran, Russia consulting on developing Bushehr nuclear plant

Kamalvandi made the remarks on the sidelines of the meeting of Iranian oil minister Javad Owji with Russia's deputy foreign minister Alexander Novak, adding that Iran-Russia relations are very good, especially on nuclear issues.

"Because these are big projects, they require a lot of investment," he added.

Noting that Novak and his accompanying delegations' visit to Iran is aimed at developing Iran-Russia's relations in the economic field, Kamalvandi stated, "Iran and Russia have good nuclear relations and we want to negotiate for the development of nuclear relations."

