May 25, 2022, 2:00 PM

Iran, Russia consulting on developing Bushehr nuclear plant

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi said that Iran is holding consultations with Russia for developing Phase 2 and 3 of the Bushehr nuclear plant.

Kamalvandi made the remarks on the sidelines of the meeting of Iranian oil minister Javad Owji with Russia's deputy foreign minister Alexander Novak, adding that Iran-Russia relations are very good, especially on nuclear issues.

"Because these are big projects, they require a lot of investment," he added.

Noting that Novak and his accompanying delegations' visit to Iran is aimed at developing Iran-Russia's relations in the economic field, Kamalvandi stated, "Iran and Russia have good nuclear relations and we want to negotiate for the development of nuclear relations." 

