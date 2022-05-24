Iran, Russia to hold joint meeting in energy sector

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak will visit Tehran later on Tuesday in order to take part in Iran-Russia Joint Commission in the energy sector.

Iran and Russia enjoy very high-level capacities and potentials in terms of oil and gas reserves and geopolitical position. Cooperation of the two countries of Iran and Russia could figure out new equations in the field of international economy and energy sector.

Economies of Iran and Russia are dependent on energy export in a way that their economies have been developed based on exporting energy to other countries.

Earlier, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji had announced that effective decisions were taken in upstream and downstream oil and gas sectors, development of oil, gas fields and petrochemicals as well as transfer of technical know-how and technology.

MA/IRN84766146