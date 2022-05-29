  1. Politics
Iran envoy to Russia meets with FM Amir-Abdollahian

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali, who had traveled to Tehran along with the Russian delegation on Saturday met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali, who had traveled to Tehran concurrently with the visit of the Russian deputy prime minister and the head of the Russian side of the joint economic cooperation commission, on Saturday met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

In the meeting, Jalali gave a report on the holding of the joint economic cooperation commission and the growing ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation.

Amir-Abdollahian, in turn, emphasized the importance of the Tehran-Moscow ties in political, economic and cultural areas. The foreign minister issued necessary guidelines regarding the follow-up of agreements with Russia within the framework of the joint economic commission.

