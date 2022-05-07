Iran, Russia to bolster cooperation in oil, gas fields

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs Mehdi Safari on Saturday announced the imminent visit of Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission Alexander Novak to Tehran.

Safari made the remarks in the meeting of Coordinating Headquarters of Foreign Economic Relations entitled “Russia Joint Economic Commission”, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs Mehdi Safari, was held in Russia in the presence of senior managers of the respective organizations and also Iran Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.

According to the Iranian deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy, during his visit to Tehran, Alexander Novak will meet and hold talks with Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

In this meeting, Safari called on responsible organizations to seriously follow up the issue of organizing the joint commissions between the two countries of Iran and Russia.

Strengthening financial cooperation and resolving transit problems between the two countries of Iran and Russia as well as cooperating in the fields of oil and gas will be of the main goals behind launching of Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission, Safari emphasized.

Waiving bilateral visas for group tourism will also be discussed by the two sides.

Iran deputy foreign minister termed Russia as a good and lucrative market for exports especially in the fields of clothing, leather products and aquaculture and stated that setting up joint commissions would facilitate the growing trade between the two countries.

