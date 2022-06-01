Iran oil Minister travels to Azerbaijan for talks

Iran’s oil minister Javad Owji has traveled to the Republic of Azerbaijan to participate in the 27th Baku Energy Forum and the 27th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition (Baku Energy Week), the Iranian oil ministry, news service SHANA said.

The minister is also to hold talks with officials attending the three-day event.

The events are held on June 1-3, 2022 with the support of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR). The Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition is the first exhibition held since the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan annually in which over 250 companies around the world will take part.

Javad Owji is to deliver a speech on the first day of this international event and hold bilateral or multilateral talks with ministers and senior officials on the sidelines of it.

Tehran and Baku have promoted their relations during Iran’s 13th administration whose policy is focused on increasing regional cooperation. In this regard, the Turkmenistan gas swap contract for swapping Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan via Iran’s territory was signed on November 28, 2021, and launched on January 2, 2022. Upon the contract, Iran delivers 1.5-2 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan per year.

Seniors officials of the two countries have held several talks and meetings during Iran’s 13th administration and emphasized the expansion of bilateral ties in different fields. They believe the two countries have more potential for further cooperation.

