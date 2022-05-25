Iran, Russia ink 3 cooperation documents

The cooperation documents were signed in the fields of petrochemical industry equipment, and transportation.

Owji and Novak also signed a joint statement after their meeting.

Owji and Novak held a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, during which the Iranian oil minister stressed the need for holding cooperation between the public and private sectors of Iran and Russia.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister, for his part, said that the cooperation between Iran and Russia is comprehensive, and called for implementing the agreements reached between the two countries during the visit of the Iranian president to Moscow.

